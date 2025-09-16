Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 1.08% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

