Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $14.60 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 603.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 164.7% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 17.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

