Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

