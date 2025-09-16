Shore Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Shore Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,690 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,215,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 983,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

