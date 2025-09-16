Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,589 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,270,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 448,714 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

