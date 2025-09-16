Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 544 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after buying an additional 484,053 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

