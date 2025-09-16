MFG Wealth Management Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,264,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

