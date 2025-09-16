Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,226,966 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,252.25 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

