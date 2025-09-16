DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Summit Financial Consulting LLC

Summit Financial Consulting LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,915,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3%

DTE stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.