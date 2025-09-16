Summit Financial Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

