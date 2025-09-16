Summit Financial Consulting LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up about 5.0% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

