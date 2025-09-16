Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,662,000. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVE stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

