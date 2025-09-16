Bulwark Capital Corp Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 120,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPLD. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JPLD opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

