Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 852 LCI Industries $LCII

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.