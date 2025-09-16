Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.