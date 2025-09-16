Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
