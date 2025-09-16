St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 309,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 447.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

