Bank of New Hampshire Sells 535 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SYK opened at $377.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

