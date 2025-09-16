Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.59 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

