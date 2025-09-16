Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

