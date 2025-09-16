Exchange Bank Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Exchange Bank reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.1% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $291.69.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

