Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.58.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

