Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Acquires 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $748.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.30. The firm has a market cap of $708.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

