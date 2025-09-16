Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Sells 844,190 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,190 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,495,000 after buying an additional 8,386,204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,761 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after buying an additional 667,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 603,882 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

