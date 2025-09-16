Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 596 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

