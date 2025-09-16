Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. PTC makes up 7.6% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

