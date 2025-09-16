Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

