Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 519,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

