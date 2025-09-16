Veracity Capital LLC Sells 882 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

