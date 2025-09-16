Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Declines By 39.1%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 222,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,225.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,225.0 days.
Coles Group Price Performance
Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.
About Coles Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coles Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.