Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Declines By 39.1%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 222,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,225.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,225.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

