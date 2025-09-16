Nice $NICE Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. Nice has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $200.65.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

