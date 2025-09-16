Veracity Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 13.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yuping Huang sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $14,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,287,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,756,016.38. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,649 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,381. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

QUBT opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 3.88.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on QUBT. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

