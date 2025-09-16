Short Interest in Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rises By 77.5%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Coppernico Metals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

