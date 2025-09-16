Beacon Financial Group Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

