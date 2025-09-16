Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 4.8%

OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.