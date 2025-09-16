Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Trading Down 4.8%
OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Cansortium Company Profile
