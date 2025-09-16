Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Decreases By 34.6%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of CHGCY stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.08%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.