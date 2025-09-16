Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capcom Trading Up 1.0%

CCOEY opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capcom had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $305.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

