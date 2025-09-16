Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 423.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:INGR opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

