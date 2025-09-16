Bank of New Hampshire Sells 332 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

