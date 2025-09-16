Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Stake Cut by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 188,104 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after buying an additional 137,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $5,511,918. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

