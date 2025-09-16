Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.65 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Insperity worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $95.98.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Lumelleau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.36 per share, with a total value of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,480. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol R. Kaufman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,311.08. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

