New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after acquiring an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,597.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 933,537 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MAS opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.