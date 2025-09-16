Contrasting W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W.P. Carey and Welltower”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.P. Carey $1.58 billion 9.50 $460.84 million $1.52 45.18 Welltower $9.14 billion 12.36 $951.68 million $1.77 95.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than W.P. Carey. W.P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.7% of W.P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of W.P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W.P. Carey and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.P. Carey 1 6 3 0 2.20 Welltower 1 1 7 1 2.80

W.P. Carey currently has a consensus price target of $67.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $175.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than W.P. Carey.

Volatility and Risk

W.P. Carey has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

W.P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. W.P. Carey pays out 236.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 167.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W.P. Carey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Welltower has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares W.P. Carey and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.P. Carey 20.42% 4.00% 1.91% Welltower 12.18% 3.38% 2.16%

Summary

Welltower beats W.P. Carey on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

