First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

