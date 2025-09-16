VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises 2.5% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 1.02% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $44,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 933.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,233,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

