Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Trading Up 0.7%

SKY stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

