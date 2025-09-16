Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Holdings Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.80 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,828,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

