Financial Contrast: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Iron Mountain and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus target price of $120.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than 36Kr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and 36Kr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $6.44 billion 4.58 $180.16 million $0.14 713.78 36Kr $231.07 million 0.07 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -1.29

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 0.66% -146.80% 2.83% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iron Mountain beats 36Kr on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.