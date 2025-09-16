iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

