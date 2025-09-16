iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of IBB stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
