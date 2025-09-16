Centrica PLC Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0884 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

Centrica Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Dividend History for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.